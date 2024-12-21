Football: German Bundesliga Table
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 09:41 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 15 11 3 1 47 13 36
Bayer Leverkusen 14 8 5 1 32 20 29
Eintracht Frankfurt 14 8 3 3 34 20 27
RB Leipzig 15 8 3 4 24 20 27
------------------------------------------
Freiburg 14 7 3 4 20 19 24
Stuttgart 14 6 5 3 29 24 23
------------------------------------------
Mainz 14 6 4 4 25 19 22
Borussia Dortmund 14 6 4 4 25 21 22
Werder Bremen 14 6 4 4 22 24 22
Wolfsburg 14 6 3 5 31 25 21
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 14 6 3 5 23 19 21
Union Berlin 14 4 5 5 13 15 17
Augsburg 14 4 4 6 16 27 16
Hoffenheim 14 3 5 6 19 26 14
St Pauli 14 3 2 9 11 19 11
------------------------------------------
Heidenheim 14 3 1 10 18 31 10
------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 14 1 2 11 14 37 5
Bochum 14 0 3 11 11 35 3
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round. Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..
European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24
English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row
Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission
Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage in Oromia Region
Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table4 minutes ago
-
Arahmaiani: the Indonesian artist with a thousand lives4 minutes ago
-
Amazon says US strike caused 'no disruptions'4 minutes ago
-
Court rules against El Salvador in controversial abortion case5 minutes ago
-
Indonesians embrace return of plundered treasure from the Dutch5 minutes ago
-
Scientists observe 'negative time' in quantum experiments5 minutes ago
-
Reijnders gifts ailing Milan festive cheer at Verona5 minutes ago
-
Tien sets-up all-American NextGen semi-final duel14 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results14 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result15 minutes ago
-
Saudi man arrested after Magdeburg attack: state premier15 minutes ago
-
Suspected car 'attack' on German Christmas market injures up to 808 hours ago