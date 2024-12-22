Football: German Bundesliga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 15 11 3 1 47 13 36
Bayer Leverkusen 14 8 5 1 32 20 29
Eintracht Frankfurt 15 8 3 4 35 23 27
RB Leipzig 15 8 3 4 24 20 27
------------------------------------------
Mainz 15 7 4 4 28 20 25
Werder Bremen 15 7 4 4 26 25 25
------------------------------------------
Bor. Moenchengladbach 15 7 3 5 25 20 24
Freiburg 14 7 3 4 20 19 24
Stuttgart 15 6 5 4 29 25 23
Borussia Dortmund 14 6 4 4 25 21 22
Wolfsburg 14 6 3 5 31 25 21
Union Berlin 15 4 5 6 14 19 17
Augsburg 15 4 4 7 17 32 16
St Pauli 15 4 2 9 12 19 14
Hoffenheim 15 3 5 7 20 28 14
------------------------------------------
Heidenheim 14 3 1 10 18 31 10
------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 15 2 2 11 19 38 8
Bochum 14 0 3 11 11 35 3
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 minute ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 minute ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update1 minute ago
-
Football: English Premier League table21 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated21 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results31 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table31 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago