Football: German Bundesliga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 15 11 3 1 47 13 36
Bayer Leverkusen 15 9 5 1 37 21 32
Eintracht Frankfurt 15 8 3 4 35 23 27
RB Leipzig 15 8 3 4 24 20 27
------------------------------------------
Mainz 15 7 4 4 28 20 25
Borussia Dortmund 15 7 4 4 28 22 25
-----------------------------------------
Werder Bremen 15 7 4 4 26 25 25
Bor. Moenchengladbach 15 7 3 5 25 20 24
Freiburg 15 7 3 5 21 24 24
Stuttgart 15 6 5 4 29 25 23
Wolfsburg 15 6 3 6 32 28 21
Union Berlin 15 4 5 6 14 19 17
Augsburg 15 4 4 7 17 32 16
St Pauli 15 4 2 9 12 19 14
Hoffenheim 15 3 5 7 20 28 14
------------------------------------------
Heidenheim 15 3 1 11 18 33 10
------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 15 2 2 11 19 38 8
Bochum 15 1 3 11 13 35 6
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
