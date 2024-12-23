Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 15 11 3 1 47 13 36

Bayer Leverkusen 15 9 5 1 37 21 32

Eintracht Frankfurt 15 8 3 4 35 23 27

RB Leipzig 15 8 3 4 24 20 27

------------------------------------------

Mainz 15 7 4 4 28 20 25

Borussia Dortmund 15 7 4 4 28 22 25

-----------------------------------------

Werder Bremen 15 7 4 4 26 25 25

Bor. Moenchengladbach 15 7 3 5 25 20 24

Freiburg 15 7 3 5 21 24 24

Stuttgart 15 6 5 4 29 25 23

Wolfsburg 15 6 3 6 32 28 21

Union Berlin 15 4 5 6 14 19 17

Augsburg 15 4 4 7 17 32 16

St Pauli 15 4 2 9 12 19 14

Hoffenheim 15 3 5 7 20 28 14

------------------------------------------

Heidenheim 15 3 1 11 18 33 10

------------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 15 2 2 11 19 38 8

Bochum 15 1 3 11 13 35 6

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

