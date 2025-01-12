Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 15 11 3 1 47 13 36
Bayer Leverkusen 16 10 5 1 40 23 35
Eintracht Frankfurt 16 9 3 4 36 23 30
Mainz 16 8 4 4 30 20 28
------------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 15 8 3 4 24 20 27
SC Freiburg 16 8 3 5 24 26 27
------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 16 7 4 5 30 25 25
Werder Bremen 15 7 4 4 26 25 25
Wolfsburg 16 7 3 6 33 28 24
Bor. Moenchengladbach 15 7 3 5 25 20 24
Stuttgart 15 6 5 4 29 25 23
Union Berlin 16 4 5 7 14 21 17
Augsburg 15 4 4 7 17 32 16
St Pauli 16 4 2 10 12 20 14
Hoffenheim 16 3 5 8 20 29 14
------------------------------------------
Heidenheim 16 4 1 11 20 33 13
------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 16 2 2 12 21 41 8
VfL Bochum 16 1 3 12 13 37 6
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
Recent Stories
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..
UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..
1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..
Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry
Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 minutes ago
-
Tram collision in France's Strasbourg injures 2015 minutes ago
-
Atalanta miss chance to top Serie A with Udinese stalemate25 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results35 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table45 minutes ago
-
Shami returns to India squad for England T20s after year absence45 minutes ago
-
Benin's women, pillars of voodoo celebrations2 hours ago
-
Two trams collide in France's Strasbourg, 20 injured2 hours ago
-
De Mevius and Brabec take Dakar sixth stage honours3 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results4 hours ago
-
New Red Bull football boss Klopp in stands for Paris FC game4 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results4 hours ago