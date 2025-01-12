Football: German Bundesliga Table
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 16 12 3 1 48 13 39
Bayer Leverkusen 16 10 5 1 40 23 35
Eintracht Frankfurt 16 9 3 4 36 23 30
RB Leipzig 16 9 3 4 28 22 30
------------------------------------------
Mainz 16 8 4 4 30 20 28
SC Freiburg 16 8 3 5 24 26 27
------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 16 7 4 5 30 25 25
Werder Bremen 16 7 4 5 28 29 25
Wolfsburg 16 7 3 6 33 28 24
Bor. Moenchengladbach 16 7 3 6 25 21 24
Stuttgart 15 6 5 4 29 25 23
Union Berlin 16 4 5 7 14 21 17
Augsburg 15 4 4 7 17 32 16
St Pauli 16 4 2 10 12 20 14
Hoffenheim 16 3 5 8 20 29 14
------------------------------------------
Heidenheim 16 4 1 11 20 33 13
------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 16 2 2 12 21 41 8
VfL Bochum 16 1 3 12 13 37 6
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
Recent Stories
Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..
DP World ILT20 Season 3 kicks off
Great Britain, Ireland complete emphatic victory at 2025 Team Cup
Creators HQ, Meta forge strategic partnership to launch region’s first 'Creato ..
Three Emirati convoys reach Gaza in one week loaded with relief, medical aid
UAE’s first Creators HQ opens, aims to attract 10,000 influencers in next peri ..
15th IRENA Assembly to set energy transition narrative for 2025
Ministry of Finance participates in Consultative Meeting of Islamic Development ..
MoF participates in consultative meeting of Islamic Development Bank Board of Go ..
Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table2 minutes ago
-
Spurs avoid FA Cup shock after non-League Tamworth take them to the brink22 minutes ago
-
Odermatt emulates Stenmark as he sparkles in giant slalom51 minutes ago
-
Scramble to shelter animals from Los Angeles wildfires1 hour ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results1 hour ago
-
'Dangerous and strong' winds threaten to spread LA inferno2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
GB and Ireland Canter to victory in Team Cup2 hours ago
-
Impressive Vonn fourth as Macuga takes first World Cup win3 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated3 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update4 hours ago