Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 16 12 3 1 48 13 39

Bayer Leverkusen 16 10 5 1 40 23 35

Eintracht Frankfurt 16 9 3 4 36 23 30

RB Leipzig 16 9 3 4 28 22 30

------------------------------------------

Mainz 16 8 4 4 30 20 28

SC Freiburg 16 8 3 5 24 26 27

------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 16 7 4 5 30 25 25

Werder Bremen 16 7 4 5 28 29 25

Wolfsburg 16 7 3 6 33 28 24

Bor. Moenchengladbach 16 7 3 6 25 21 24

Stuttgart 15 6 5 4 29 25 23

Union Berlin 16 4 5 7 14 21 17

Augsburg 15 4 4 7 17 32 16

St Pauli 16 4 2 10 12 20 14

Hoffenheim 16 3 5 8 20 29 14

------------------------------------------

Heidenheim 16 4 1 11 20 33 13

------------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 16 2 2 12 21 41 8

VfL Bochum 16 1 3 12 13 37 6

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

