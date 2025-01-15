Football: German Bundesliga Table
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Tuesday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 16 12 3 1 48 13 39
Bayer Leverkusen 16 10 5 1 40 23 35
Eintracht Frankfurt 16 9 3 4 36 23 30
RB Leipzig 16 9 3 4 28 22 30
------------------------------------------
Mainz 16 8 4 4 30 20 28
Freiburg 16 8 3 5 24 26 27
------------------------------------------
Stuttgart 16 7 5 4 30 25 26
Borussia Dortmund 17 7 4 6 32 29 25
Werder Bremen 16 7 4 5 28 29 25
Wolfsburg 16 7 3 6 33 28 24
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 16 7 3 6 25 21 24
Union Berlin 16 4 5 7 14 21 17
Augsburg 16 4 4 8 17 33 16
St Pauli 16 4 2 10 12 20 14
Hoffenheim 16 3 5 8 20 29 14
------------------------------------------
Heidenheim 16 4 1 11 20 33 13
------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 17 3 2 12 25 43 11
Bochum 16 1 3 12 13 37 6
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round. Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
