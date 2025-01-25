Football: German Bundesliga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's final game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 19 15 3 1 58 16 48
Bayer Leverkusen 19 12 6 1 46 26 42
Eintracht Frankfurt 18 11 3 4 42 24 36
Stuttgart 19 9 5 5 36 28 32
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 19 9 5 5 34 29 32
Mainz 19 9 4 6 33 23 31
-----------------------------------------
Wolfsburg 19 8 4 7 42 34 28
Werder Bremen 19 7 6 6 33 36 27
Freiburg 19 8 3 8 26 36 27
Borussia Dortmund 19 7 5 7 34 33 26
Augsburg 19 7 4 8 23 34 25
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 18 7 3 8 27 29 24
Union Berlin 18 5 5 8 16 24 20
St Pauli 18 5 2 11 14 21 17
Hoffenheim 18 4 5 9 23 35 17
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 19 4 2 13 24 40 14
-----------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 19 3 3 13 28 48 12
Bochum 18 2 4 12 17 40 10
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round. Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
Recent Stories
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 minute ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results11 minutes ago
-
Six peacekeepers killed as fighting rages in DRC41 minutes ago
-
Trump victory rally in Vegas caps whirlwind week41 minutes ago
-
Fired IT worker partly shuts down British Museum51 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Cricket: India v England, 2nd T20 score1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results2 hours ago
-
Brignone wins Garmisch downhill, Vonn out of luck3 hours ago
-
British Museum says partly closed after fired contractor 'shut down' IT systems3 hours ago