Football: German Bundesliga Table

Published January 26, 2025

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 19 15 3 1 58 16 48

Bayer Leverkusen 19 12 6 1 46 26 42

Eintracht Frankfurt 18 11 3 4 42 24 36

Stuttgart 19 9 5 5 36 28 32

-----------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 19 9 5 5 34 29 32

Mainz 19 9 4 6 33 23 31

-----------------------------------------

Wolfsburg 19 8 4 7 42 34 28

Bor. Moenchengladbach 19 8 3 8 30 29 27

Werder Bremen 19 7 6 6 33 36 27

Freiburg 19 8 3 8 26 36 27

Borussia Dortmund 19 7 5 7 34 33 26

Augsburg 19 7 4 8 23 34 25

Union Berlin 18 5 5 8 16 24 20

St Pauli 18 5 2 11 14 21 17

Hoffenheim 18 4 5 9 23 35 17

-----------------------------------------

Heidenheim 19 4 2 13 24 40 14

-----------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 19 3 3 13 28 48 12

Bochum 19 2 4 13 17 43 10

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

