Football: German Bundesliga Table
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 01:30 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 19 15 3 1 58 16 48
Bayer Leverkusen 19 12 6 1 46 26 42
Eintracht Frankfurt 18 11 3 4 42 24 36
Stuttgart 19 9 5 5 36 28 32
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 19 9 5 5 34 29 32
Mainz 19 9 4 6 33 23 31
-----------------------------------------
Wolfsburg 19 8 4 7 42 34 28
Bor. Moenchengladbach 19 8 3 8 30 29 27
Werder Bremen 19 7 6 6 33 36 27
Freiburg 19 8 3 8 26 36 27
Borussia Dortmund 19 7 5 7 34 33 26
Augsburg 19 7 4 8 23 34 25
Union Berlin 18 5 5 8 16 24 20
St Pauli 18 5 2 11 14 21 17
Hoffenheim 18 4 5 9 23 35 17
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 19 4 2 13 24 40 14
-----------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 19 3 3 13 28 48 12
Bochum 19 2 4 13 17 43 10
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
Recent Stories
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table7 minutes ago
-
Man Utd flop Antony joins Betis on loan17 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table17 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table27 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated27 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update47 minutes ago
-
Sunderland miss chance to go third in Championship57 minutes ago
-
Gakpo double helps 'almost perfect' Liverpool thrash Ipswich57 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 hour ago
-
Nine SAfrican peacekeepers killed in DR Congo: military1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results1 hour ago
-
Gakpo stars as Liverpool rout Ipswich, Arsenal survive red card drama to beat Wolves2 hours ago