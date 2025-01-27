Football: German Bundesliga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 19 15 3 1 58 16 48
Bayer Leverkusen 19 12 6 1 46 26 42
Eintracht Frankfurt 19 11 4 4 44 26 37
Stuttgart 19 9 5 5 36 28 32
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 19 9 5 5 34 29 32
Mainz 19 9 4 6 33 23 31
-----------------------------------------
Wolfsburg 19 8 4 7 42 34 28
Bor. Moenchengladbach 19 8 3 8 30 29 27
Werder Bremen 19 7 6 6 33 36 27
Freiburg 19 8 3 8 26 36 27
Borussia Dortmund 19 7 5 7 34 33 26
Augsburg 19 7 4 8 23 34 25
St Pauli 19 6 2 11 17 21 20
Union Berlin 19 5 5 9 16 27 20
Hoffenheim 19 4 6 9 25 37 18
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 19 4 2 13 24 40 14
-----------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 19 3 3 13 28 48 12
Bochum 19 2 4 13 17 43 10
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
