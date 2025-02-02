Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals agains, points):

Bayern Munich 20 16 3 1 62 19 51

Bayer Leverkusen 19 12 6 1 46 26 42

Eintracht Frankfurt 20 11 5 4 45 27 38

RB Leipzig 20 9 6 5 34 29 33

-----------------------------------------

Stuttgart 20 9 5 6 37 30 32

Mainz 20 9 4 7 33 24 31

-----------------------------------------

Bor. Moenchengladbach 20 9 3 8 32 30 30

Werder Bremen 20 8 6 6 34 36 30

Freiburg 20 9 3 8 27 36 30

Wolfsburg 20 8 5 7 43 35 29

Borussia Dortmund 20 8 5 7 36 34 29

Augsburg 20 7 5 8 24 35 26

St Pauli 20 6 3 11 18 22 21

Union Berlin 19 5 6 9 16 27 21

Hoffenheim 19 4 6 9 25 37 18

-----------------------------------------

Heidenheim 20 4 2 14 25 42 14

-----------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 20 3 3 14 31 52 12

Bochum 20 2 4 14 17 44 10

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

