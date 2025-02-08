Football: German Bundesliga Table
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's late game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 21 17 3 1 65 19 54
Bayer Leverkusen 21 13 7 1 49 27 46
Eintracht Frankfurt 20 11 5 4 45 27 38
Stuttgart 21 10 5 6 39 31 35
------------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 20 9 6 5 34 29 33
Freiburg 21 10 3 8 28 36 33
------------------------------------------
Mainz 21 9 5 7 33 24 32
Wolfsburg 21 8 6 7 43 35 30
Bor. Moenchengladbach 20 9 3 8 32 30 30
Werder Bremen 21 8 6 7 34 39 30
Borussia Dortmund 21 8 5 8 37 36 29
Augsburg 21 7 6 8 24 35 27
Union Berlin 21 6 6 9 20 27 24
St Pauli 20 6 3 11 18 22 21
Hoffenheim 21 4 6 11 26 44 18
------------------------------------------
Heidenheim 21 4 2 15 25 43 14
------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 20 3 3 14 31 52 12
Bochum 20 2 4 14 17 44 10
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
afp
