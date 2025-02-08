Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 10:41 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's late game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 21 17 3 1 65 19 54

Bayer Leverkusen 21 13 7 1 49 27 46

Eintracht Frankfurt 20 11 5 4 45 27 38

Stuttgart 21 10 5 6 39 31 35

------------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 20 9 6 5 34 29 33

Freiburg 21 10 3 8 28 36 33

------------------------------------------

Mainz 21 9 5 7 33 24 32

Wolfsburg 21 8 6 7 43 35 30

Bor. Moenchengladbach 20 9 3 8 32 30 30

Werder Bremen 21 8 6 7 34 39 30

Borussia Dortmund 21 8 5 8 37 36 29

Augsburg 21 7 6 8 24 35 27

Union Berlin 21 6 6 9 20 27 24

St Pauli 20 6 3 11 18 22 21

Hoffenheim 21 4 6 11 26 44 18

------------------------------------------

Heidenheim 21 4 2 15 25 43 14

------------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 20 3 3 14 31 52 12

Bochum 20 2 4 14 17 44 10

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

afp

