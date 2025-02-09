Football: German Bundesliga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 21 17 3 1 65 19 54
Bayer Leverkusen 21 13 7 1 49 27 46
Eintracht Frankfurt 21 11 6 4 46 28 39
Stuttgart 21 10 5 6 39 31 35
------------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 20 9 6 5 34 29 33
Freiburg 21 10 3 8 28 36 33
------------------------------------------
Mainz 21 9 5 7 33 24 32
Wolfsburg 21 8 6 7 43 35 30
Bor. Moenchengladbach 21 9 4 8 33 31 31
Werder Bremen 21 8 6 7 34 39 30
Borussia Dortmund 21 8 5 8 37 36 29
Augsburg 21 7 6 8 24 35 27
Union Berlin 21 6 6 9 20 27 24
St Pauli 20 6 3 11 18 22 21
Hoffenheim 21 4 6 11 26 44 18
------------------------------------------
Heidenheim 21 4 2 15 25 43 14
------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 20 3 3 14 31 52 12
Bochum 20 2 4 14 17 44 10
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results5 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table15 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Transylvania Open results15 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Six Nations results and standings35 minutes ago
-
Gatland admits pressure of Wales record-breaking losing run45 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Balbirnie, Tucker half-tons boost Ireland in Zimbabwe1 hour ago
-
Leverkusen lose ground on Bayern with Wolfsburg stalemate1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open result1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table3 hours ago