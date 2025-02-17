Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 22 17 4 1 65 19 55

Bayer Leverkusen 22 13 8 1 49 27 47

Eintracht Frankfurt 21 11 6 4 46 28 39

RB Leipzig 22 10 7 5 36 29 37

------------------------------------------

Freiburg 22 11 3 8 29 36 36

Stuttgart 22 10 5 7 40 33 35

------------------------------------------

Bor. Moenchengladbach 22 10 4 8 35 32 34

Wolfsburg 22 9 6 7 45 36 33

Mainz 21 9 5 7 33 24 32

Werder Bremen 22 8 6 8 35 42 30

Borussia Dortmund 22 8 5 9 37 38 29

Augsburg 22 7 7 8 24 35 28

Union Berlin 22 6 6 10 21 29 24

St Pauli 22 6 3 13 18 25 21

Hoffenheim 22 5 6 11 29 45 21

------------------------------------------

Heidenheim 21 4 2 15 25 43 14

------------------------------------------

Bochum 22 3 5 14 21 46 14

Holstein Kiel 21 3 4 14 33 54 13

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

