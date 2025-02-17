Football: German Bundesliga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 22 17 4 1 65 19 55
Bayer Leverkusen 22 13 8 1 49 27 47
Eintracht Frankfurt 22 12 6 4 49 29 42
RB Leipzig 22 10 7 5 36 29 37
-----------------------------------------
Freiburg 22 11 3 8 29 36 36
Mainz 22 10 5 7 35 24 35
-----------------------------------------
Stuttgart 22 10 5 7 40 33 35
Bor. Moenchengladbach 22 10 4 8 35 32 34
Wolfsburg 22 9 6 7 45 36 33
Werder Bremen 22 8 6 8 35 42 30
Borussia Dortmund 22 8 5 9 37 38 29
Augsburg 22 7 7 8 24 35 28
Union Berlin 22 6 6 10 21 29 24
St Pauli 22 6 3 13 18 25 21
Hoffenheim 22 5 6 11 29 45 21
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 22 4 2 16 25 45 14
-----------------------------------------
Bochum 22 3 5 14 21 46 14
Holstein Kiel 22 3 4 15 34 57 13
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
