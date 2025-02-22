Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Friday's game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 22 17 4 1 65 19 55

Bayer Leverkusen 22 13 8 1 49 27 47

Eintracht Frankfurt 22 12 6 4 49 29 42

Freiburg 23 12 3 8 34 36 39

-----------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 22 10 7 5 36 29 37

Mainz 22 10 5 7 35 24 35

-----------------------------------------

Stuttgart 22 10 5 7 40 33 35

Bor. Moenchengladbach 22 10 4 8 35 32 34

Wolfsburg 22 9 6 7 45 36 33

Werder Bremen 23 8 6 9 35 47 30

Borussia Dortmund 22 8 5 9 37 38 29

Augsburg 22 7 7 8 24 35 28

Union Berlin 22 6 6 10 21 29 24

St Pauli 22 6 3 13 18 25 21

Hoffenheim 22 5 6 11 29 45 21

-----------------------------------------

Heidenheim 22 4 2 16 25 45 14

-----------------------------------------

Bochum 22 3 5 14 21 46 14

Holstein Kiel 22 3 4 15 34 57 13

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric ..

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..

9 hours ago
 ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme ..

ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..

9 hours ago
 NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low ..

NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..

9 hours ago
 SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secur ..

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

10 hours ago
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

10 hours ago
 70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 e ..

70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..

10 hours ago
 UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GA ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Duba ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

11 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation ..

Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From World