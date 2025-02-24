Football: German Bundesliga Table
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga table ahead of Sunday's late game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 23 18 4 1 69 19 58
Bayer Leverkusen 23 14 8 1 51 27 50
Eintracht Frankfurt 23 12 6 5 49 33 42
Freiburg 23 12 3 8 34 36 39
-----------------------------------------
Mainz 23 11 5 7 37 24 38
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 23 10 8 5 38 31 38
-----------------------------------------
Stuttgart 22 10 5 7 40 33 35
Wolfsburg 23 9 7 7 46 37 34
Bor. Moenchengladbach 23 10 4 9 35 35 34
Borussia Dortmund 23 9 5 9 43 38 32
Augsburg 23 8 7 8 27 35 31
Werder Bremen 23 8 6 9 35 47 30
Union Berlin 23 6 6 11 21 35 24
St Pauli 23 6 3 14 18 27 21
Hoffenheim 22 5 6 11 29 45 21
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 23 4 3 16 27 47 15
-----------------------------------------
Bochum 23 3 6 14 22 47 15
Holstein Kiel 23 3 4 15 34 59 13
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
