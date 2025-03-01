Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Friday's game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 24 19 4 1 72 20 61

Bayer Leverkusen 23 14 8 1 51 27 50

Eintracht Frankfurt 23 12 6 5 49 33 42

Freiburg 23 12 3 8 34 36 39

-----------------------------------------

Mainz 23 11 5 7 37 24 38

-----------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 23 10 8 5 38 31 38

-----------------------------------------

Stuttgart 24 10 6 8 42 37 36

Wolfsburg 23 9 7 7 46 37 34

Bor. Moenchengladbach 23 10 4 9 35 35 34

Borussia Dortmund 23 9 5 9 43 38 32

Augsburg 23 8 7 8 27 35 31

Werder Bremen 23 8 6 9 35 47 30

Union Berlin 23 6 6 11 21 35 24

Hoffenheim 23 5 7 11 30 46 22

St Pauli 23 6 3 14 18 27 21

-----------------------------------------

Heidenheim 23 4 3 16 27 47 15

-----------------------------------------

Bochum 23 3 6 14 22 47 15

Holstein Kiel 23 3 4 15 34 59 13

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

2 hours ago
 RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansio ..

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion

14 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

14 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ stra ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives

14 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

14 hours ago
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

14 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

15 hours ago
 Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

15 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

15 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

15 hours ago
 MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

16 hours ago

More Stories From World