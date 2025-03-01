Football: German Bundesliga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Friday's game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 24 19 4 1 72 20 61

Bayer Leverkusen 23 14 8 1 51 27 50

Eintracht Frankfurt 23 12 6 5 49 33 42

Freiburg 23 12 3 8 34 36 39

-----------------------------------------

Mainz 23 11 5 7 37 24 38

-----------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 23 10 8 5 38 31 38

-----------------------------------------

Stuttgart 24 10 6 8 42 37 36

Wolfsburg 23 9 7 7 46 37 34

Bor. Moenchengladbach 23 10 4 9 35 35 34

Borussia Dortmund 23 9 5 9 43 38 32

Augsburg 23 8 7 8 27 35 31

Werder Bremen 23 8 6 9 35 47 30

Union Berlin 23 6 6 11 21 35 24

Hoffenheim 23 5 7 11 30 46 22

St Pauli 23 6 3 14 18 27 21

-----------------------------------------

Heidenheim 23 4 3 16 27 47 15

-----------------------------------------

Bochum 23 3 6 14 22 47 15

Holstein Kiel 23 3 4 15 34 59 13

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team