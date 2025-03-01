Football: German Bundesliga Table
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 24 19 4 1 72 20 61
Bayer Leverkusen 23 14 8 1 51 27 50
Eintracht Frankfurt 23 12 6 5 49 33 42
Mainz 24 12 5 7 39 25 41
-----------------------------------------
Freiburg 23 12 3 8 34 36 39
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 24 10 8 6 39 33 38
-----------------------------------------
Wolfsburg 24 10 7 7 48 38 37
Bor. Moenchengladbach 24 11 4 9 38 35 37
Stuttgart 24 10 6 8 42 37 36
Borussia Dortmund 24 10 5 9 45 38 35
Augsburg 23 8 7 8 27 35 31
Werder Bremen 24 8 6 10 36 49 30
Hoffenheim 24 6 7 11 31 46 25
Union Berlin 23 6 5 12 20 36 23
St Pauli 24 6 3 15 18 29 21
-----------------------------------------
Bochum 24 4 5 15 23 47 17
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 24 4 3 17 27 50 15
Holstein Kiel 23 3 4 15 34 59 13
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team
