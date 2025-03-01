Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 24 19 4 1 72 20 61

Bayer Leverkusen 23 14 8 1 51 27 50

Eintracht Frankfurt 23 12 6 5 49 33 42

Mainz 24 12 5 7 39 25 41

-----------------------------------------

Freiburg 23 12 3 8 34 36 39

-----------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 24 10 8 6 39 33 38

-----------------------------------------

Wolfsburg 24 10 7 7 48 38 37

Bor. Moenchengladbach 24 11 4 9 38 35 37

Stuttgart 24 10 6 8 42 37 36

Borussia Dortmund 24 10 5 9 45 38 35

Augsburg 23 8 7 8 27 35 31

Werder Bremen 24 8 6 10 36 49 30

Hoffenheim 24 6 7 11 31 46 25

Union Berlin 23 6 5 12 20 36 23

St Pauli 24 6 3 15 18 29 21

-----------------------------------------

Bochum 24 4 5 15 23 47 17

-----------------------------------------

Heidenheim 24 4 3 17 27 50 15

Holstein Kiel 23 3 4 15 34 59 13

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team