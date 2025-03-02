Football: German Bundesliga Table
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 24 19 4 1 72 20 61
Bayer Leverkusen 24 15 8 1 55 28 53
Eintracht Frankfurt 24 12 6 6 50 37 42
Mainz 24 12 5 7 39 25 41
-----------------------------------------
Freiburg 23 12 3 8 34 36 39
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 24 10 8 6 39 33 38
-----------------------------------------
Wolfsburg 24 10 7 7 48 38 37
Bor. Moenchengladbach 24 11 4 9 38 35 37
Stuttgart 24 10 6 8 42 37 36
Borussia Dortmund 24 10 5 9 45 38 35
Augsburg 23 8 7 8 27 35 31
Werder Bremen 24 8 6 10 36 49 30
Hoffenheim 24 6 7 11 31 46 25
Union Berlin 24 6 5 13 20 37 23*
St Pauli 24 6 3 15 18 29 21
-----------------------------------------
Bochum 24 4 5 15 23 47 17*
-----------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 24 4 4 16 35 59 16
Heidenheim 24 4 3 17 27 50 15
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.
