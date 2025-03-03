Football: German Bundesliga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 24 19 4 1 72 20 61
Bayer Leverkusen 24 15 8 1 55 28 53
Eintracht Frankfurt 24 12 6 6 50 37 42
Mainz 24 12 5 7 39 25 41
-----------------------------------------
Freiburg 24 12 4 8 34 36 40
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 24 10 8 6 39 33 38
-----------------------------------------
Wolfsburg 24 10 7 7 48 38 37
Bor. Moenchengladbach 24 11 4 9 38 35 37
Stuttgart 24 10 6 8 42 37 36
Borussia Dortmund 24 10 5 9 45 38 35
Augsburg 24 8 8 8 27 35 32
Werder Bremen 24 8 6 10 36 49 30
Hoffenheim 24 6 7 11 31 46 25
Union Berlin 24 6 5 13 20 37 23*
St Pauli 24 6 3 15 18 29 21
-----------------------------------------
Bochum 24 4 5 15 23 47 17*
-----------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 24 4 4 16 35 59 16
Heidenheim 24 4 3 17 27 50 15
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.
Recent Stories
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results3 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table3 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table23 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table33 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st udpate33 minutes ago
-
Israeli soldiers stole ‘mountains’ of cash & gold from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria: Report43 minutes ago