Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Friday's game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 24 19 4 1 72 20 61

Bayer Leverkusen 24 15 8 1 55 28 53

Mainz 25 13 5 7 42 26 44

Eintracht Frankfurt 24 12 6 6 50 37 42

-----------------------------------------

Freiburg 24 12 4 8 34 36 40

-----------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 24 10 8 6 39 33 38

-----------------------------------------

Wolfsburg 24 10 7 7 48 38 37

Bor. Moenchengladbach 25 11 4 10 39 38 37

Stuttgart 24 10 6 8 42 37 36

Borussia Dortmund 24 10 5 9 45 38 35

Augsburg 24 8 8 8 27 35 32

Werder Bremen 24 8 6 10 36 49 30

Hoffenheim 24 6 7 11 31 46 25

Union Berlin 24 6 5 13 20 37 23*

St Pauli 24 6 3 15 18 29 21

-----------------------------------------

Bochum 24 4 5 15 23 47 17*

-----------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 24 4 4 16 35 59 16

Heidenheim 24 4 3 17 27 50 15

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

28 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

55 minutes ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

7 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

8 hours ago
 Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla ..

Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..

8 hours ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government empl ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..

9 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International W ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, ..

UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for P ..

Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 r ..

Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World