Football: German Bundesliga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Friday's game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 24 19 4 1 72 20 61
Bayer Leverkusen 24 15 8 1 55 28 53
Mainz 25 13 5 7 42 26 44
Eintracht Frankfurt 24 12 6 6 50 37 42
-----------------------------------------
Freiburg 24 12 4 8 34 36 40
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 24 10 8 6 39 33 38
-----------------------------------------
Wolfsburg 24 10 7 7 48 38 37
Bor. Moenchengladbach 25 11 4 10 39 38 37
Stuttgart 24 10 6 8 42 37 36
Borussia Dortmund 24 10 5 9 45 38 35
Augsburg 24 8 8 8 27 35 32
Werder Bremen 24 8 6 10 36 49 30
Hoffenheim 24 6 7 11 31 46 25
Union Berlin 24 6 5 13 20 37 23*
St Pauli 24 6 3 15 18 29 21
-----------------------------------------
Bochum 24 4 5 15 23 47 17*
-----------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 24 4 4 16 35 59 16
Heidenheim 24 4 3 17 27 50 15
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..
More Stories From World
-
Syria monitor says security forces kill 136 Alawite civilians5 minutes ago
-
From critic to investor: Trump welcomes crypto leaders to White House5 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga result5 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 minutes ago
-
S.Sudan president appeals for calm after UN helicopter attack5 minutes ago
-
Ingebrigtsen storms to third European 1500m indoor gold5 minutes ago
-
At least six dead, hospital evacuated in Argentina floods5 minutes ago
-
Fecal Matter makes a splash at Paris Fashion Week5 minutes ago
-
Trump cuts $400 mn from Columbia University over anti-Semitism claims5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update35 minutes ago
-
Ingebrigtsen storms to third European 1500m indoor gold45 minutes ago
-
Russell frustrated by Scotland's latest failed Six Nations title bid8 hours ago