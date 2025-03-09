Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 25 19 4 2 74 23 61

Bayer Leverkusen 25 15 8 2 55 30 53

Mainz 25 13 5 7 42 26 44

Eintracht Frankfurt 25 12 6 7 51 39 42

-----------------------------------------

Freiburg 25 12 5 8 34 36 41

RB Leipzig 25 10 9 6 39 33 39

-----------------------------------------

Wolfsburg 25 10 8 7 49 39 38

Stuttgart 25 10 7 8 44 39 37

Bor. Moenchengladbach 25 11 4 10 39 38 37

Borussia Dortmund 25 10 5 10 45 39 35

Augsburg 25 9 8 8 28 35 35

Werder Bremen 25 9 6 10 38 49 33

Union Berlin 25 7 5 13 22 38 26

Hoffenheim 24 6 7 11 31 46 25

St Pauli 25 6 4 15 19 30 22

-----------------------------------------

Bochum 25 5 5 15 26 49 20

-----------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 25 4 5 16 37 61 17

Heidenheim 24 4 3 17 27 50 15

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.

