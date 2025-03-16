Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 26 19 5 2 75 24 62

Bayer Leverkusen 25 15 8 2 55 30 53

Mainz 26 13 6 7 44 28 45

Eintracht Frankfurt 25 12 6 7 51 39 42

------------------------------------------

Freiburg 26 12 6 8 36 38 42

Borussia Moenchengladbach 26 12 4 10 43 40 40

------------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 25 10 9 6 39 33 39

Wolfsburg 26 10 8 8 49 40 38

Augsburg 26 10 8 8 29 35 38

Stuttgart 25 10 7 8 44 39 37

Borussia Dortmund 25 10 5 10 45 39 35

Werder Bremen 26 9 6 11 40 53 33

Union Berlin 26 7 6 13 23 39 27

Hoffenheim 26 6 8 12 32 48 26

St Pauli 26 7 4 15 20 30 25

------------------------------------------

Bochum 25 5 5 15 26 49 20

------------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 25 4 5 16 37 61 17

Heidenheim 25 4 4 17 28 51 16

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.

