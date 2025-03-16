Football: German Bundesliga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 26 19 5 2 75 24 62
Bayer Leverkusen 25 15 8 2 55 30 53
Mainz 26 13 6 7 44 28 45
Eintracht Frankfurt 25 12 6 7 51 39 42
------------------------------------------
Freiburg 26 12 6 8 36 38 42
Borussia Moenchengladbach 26 12 4 10 43 40 40
------------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 25 10 9 6 39 33 39
Wolfsburg 26 10 8 8 49 40 38
Augsburg 26 10 8 8 29 35 38
Stuttgart 25 10 7 8 44 39 37
Borussia Dortmund 25 10 5 10 45 39 35
Werder Bremen 26 9 6 11 40 53 33
Union Berlin 26 7 6 13 23 39 27
Hoffenheim 26 6 8 12 32 48 26
St Pauli 26 7 4 15 20 30 25
------------------------------------------
Bochum 25 5 5 15 26 49 20
------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 25 4 5 16 37 61 17
Heidenheim 25 4 4 17 28 51 16
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.
