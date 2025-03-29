Football: German Bundesliga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 27 20 5 2 78 26 65
Bayer Leverkusen 27 17 8 2 62 34 59
Mainz 26 13 6 7 44 28 45
Eintracht Frankfurt 26 13 6 7 54 40 45
-----------------------------------------
Bor. Moenchengladbach 27 13 4 10 44 40 43
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 27 11 9 7 41 34 42
-----------------------------------------
Freiburg 26 12 6 8 36 38 42
Augsburg 27 10 9 8 30 36 39
Wolfsburg 27 10 8 9 49 41 38
Stuttgart 26 10 7 9 47 43 37
Werder Bremen 27 10 6 11 43 53 36
Borussia Dortmund 26 10 5 11 45 41 35
Hoffenheim 27 6 9 12 33 49 27
Union Berlin 26 7 6 13 23 39 27
St Pauli 27 7 4 16 22 33 25
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 27 6 4 17 32 52 22
-----------------------------------------
Bochum 27 5 5 17 28 55 20
Holstein Kiel 27 4 5 18 38 67 17
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for UEFA Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table3 minutes ago
-
Shortage of medical supplies hampers Myanmar quake response: UN43 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table52 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake: what we know53 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results3 hours ago
-
Guinea ex-dictator freed from jail after 2009 massacre pardon: junta3 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results3 hours ago
-
'We need aid': rescuers in quake-hit Myanmar city plead for help3 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results3 hours ago