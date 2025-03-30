Football: German Bundesliga Table
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 09:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 27 20 5 2 78 26 65
Bayer Leverkusen 27 17 8 2 62 34 59
Eintracht Frankfurt 27 14 6 7 55 40 48
Mainz 26 13 6 7 44 28 45
-----------------------------------------
Bor. Moenchengladbach 27 13 4 10 44 40 43
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 27 11 9 7 41 34 42
-----------------------------------------
Freiburg 27 12 6 9 37 40 42
Augsburg 27 10 9 8 30 36 39
Wolfsburg 27 10 8 9 49 41 38
Stuttgart 27 10 7 10 47 44 37
Werder Bremen 27 10 6 11 43 53 36
Borussia Dortmund 26 10 5 11 45 41 35
Union Berlin 27 8 6 13 25 40 30
Hoffenheim 27 6 9 12 33 49 27
St Pauli 27 7 4 16 22 33 25
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 27 6 4 17 32 52 22
-----------------------------------------
Bochum 27 5 5 17 28 55 20
Holstein Kiel 27 4 5 18 38 67 17
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for UEFA Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.
afp
