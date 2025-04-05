Football: German Bundesliga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's final match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 28 21 5 2 81 27 68

Bayer Leverkusen 28 18 8 2 63 34 62

Eintracht Frankfurt 27 14 6 7 55 40 48

Mainz 28 13 7 8 46 32 46

-----------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 28 12 9 7 44 35 45

Borussia Moenchengladbach 27 13 4 10 44 40 43

-----------------------------------------

Freiburg 28 12 6 10 38 44 42

Borussia Dortmund 28 12 5 11 52 43 41

Stuttgart 28 11 7 10 51 44 40

Augsburg 28 10 9 9 31 39 39

Wolfsburg 27 10 8 9 49 41 38

Werder Bremen 27 10 6 11 43 53 36

Union Berlin 27 8 6 13 25 40 30

Hoffenheim 28 6 9 13 34 52 27

St Pauli 27 7 4 16 22 33 25

-----------------------------------------

Heidenheim 28 6 4 18 32 53 22

-----------------------------------------

Bochum 28 5 5 18 28 59 20

Holstein Kiel 28 4 6 18 39 68 18

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for UEFA Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.