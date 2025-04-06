Football: German Bundesliga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 28 21 5 2 81 27 68
Bayer Leverkusen 28 18 8 2 63 34 62
Eintracht Frankfurt 28 14 6 8 55 42 48
Mainz 28 13 7 8 46 32 46
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 28 12 9 7 44 35 45
Borussia Moenchengladbach 27 13 4 10 44 40 43
-----------------------------------------
Freiburg 28 12 6 10 38 44 42
Borussia Dortmund 28 12 5 11 52 43 41
Stuttgart 28 11 7 10 51 44 40
Werder Bremen 28 11 6 11 45 53 39
Augsburg 28 10 9 9 31 39 39
Wolfsburg 27 10 8 9 49 41 38
Union Berlin 27 8 6 13 25 40 30
Hoffenheim 28 6 9 13 34 52 27
St Pauli 27 7 4 16 22 33 25
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 28 6 4 18 32 53 22
-----------------------------------------
Bochum 28 5 5 18 28 59 20
Holstein Kiel 28 4 6 18 39 68 18
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for UEFA Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..
Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..
Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish
Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..
Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - 2nd update6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table26 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated26 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table26 minutes ago