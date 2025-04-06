Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 10:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 28 21 5 2 81 27 68
Bayer Leverkusen 28 18 8 2 63 34 62
Eintracht Frankfurt 28 14 6 8 55 42 48
Mainz 28 13 7 8 46 32 46
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 28 12 9 7 44 35 45
Borussia Moenchengladbach 28 13 5 10 45 41 44
-----------------------------------------
Freiburg 28 12 6 10 38 44 42
Borussia Dortmund 28 12 5 11 52 43 41
Stuttgart 28 11 7 10 51 44 40
Werder Bremen 28 11 6 11 45 53 39
Augsburg 28 10 9 9 31 39 39
Wolfsburg 27 10 8 9 49 41 38
Union Berlin 27 8 6 13 25 40 30
Hoffenheim 28 6 9 13 34 52 27
St Pauli 28 7 5 16 23 34 26
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 28 6 4 18 32 53 22
-----------------------------------------
Bochum 28 5 5 18 28 59 20
Holstein Kiel 28 4 6 18 39 68 18
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for UEFA Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.
