Football: German Bundesliga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 02:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Friday's game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 28 21 5 2 81 27 68
Bayer Leverkusen 28 18 8 2 63 34 62
Eintracht Frankfurt 28 14 6 8 55 42 48
RB Leipzig 29 13 9 7 47 37 48
-----------------------------------------
Mainz 28 13 7 8 46 32 46
Borussia Moenchengladbach 28 13 5 10 45 41 44
-----------------------------------------
Freiburg 28 12 6 10 38 44 42
Borussia Dortmund 28 12 5 11 52 43 41
Stuttgart 28 11 7 10 51 44 40
Werder Bremen 28 11 6 11 45 53 39
Augsburg 28 10 9 9 31 39 39
Wolfsburg 29 10 8 11 51 45 38
Union Berlin 28 9 6 13 26 40 33
Hoffenheim 28 6 9 13 34 52 27
St Pauli 28 7 5 16 23 34 26
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 28 6 4 18 32 53 22
-----------------------------------------
Bochum 28 5 5 18 28 59 20
Holstein Kiel 28 4 6 18 39 68 18
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for UEFA Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals3 minutes ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead3 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table3 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update33 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike43 minutes ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster43 minutes ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company53 minutes ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant1 hour ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday1 hour ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra1 hour ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after Dominican club disaster1 hour ago
-
Musetti stuns Monte Carlo Masters champion Tsitsipas to reach semis1 hour ago