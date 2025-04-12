Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 28 21 5 2 81 27 68

Bayer Leverkusen 29 18 9 2 63 34 63

Eintracht Frankfurt 28 14 6 8 55 42 48

RB Leipzig 29 13 9 7 47 37 48

-----------------------------------------

Mainz 29 13 7 9 46 34 46

SC Freiburg 29 13 6 10 40 45 45

-----------------------------------------

Borussia Moenchengladbach 29 13 5 11 46 43 44

Augsburg 29 11 9 9 33 40 42

Borussia Dortmund 28 12 5 11 52 43 41

Stuttgart 28 11 7 10 51 44 40

Werder Bremen 28 11 6 11 45 53 39

Wolfsburg 29 10 8 11 51 45 38

Union Berlin 29 9 7 13 26 40 34

Hoffenheim 29 7 9 13 36 52 30

St Pauli 29 8 5 16 25 35 29

-----------------------------------------

Heidenheim 28 6 4 18 32 53 22

-----------------------------------------

Bochum 29 5 5 19 29 61 20

Holstein Kiel 29 4 6 19 40 70 18

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for UEFA Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 minutes ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

21 minutes ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

2 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

2 hours ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

3 hours ago
 Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

3 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors ..

Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries

3 hours ago
 UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bri ..

UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to hos ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World