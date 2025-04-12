Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 28 21 5 2 81 27 68
Bayer Leverkusen 29 18 9 2 63 34 63
Eintracht Frankfurt 28 14 6 8 55 42 48
RB Leipzig 29 13 9 7 47 37 48
-----------------------------------------
Mainz 29 13 7 9 46 34 46
SC Freiburg 29 13 6 10 40 45 45
-----------------------------------------
Borussia Moenchengladbach 29 13 5 11 46 43 44
Augsburg 29 11 9 9 33 40 42
Borussia Dortmund 28 12 5 11 52 43 41
Stuttgart 28 11 7 10 51 44 40
Werder Bremen 28 11 6 11 45 53 39
Wolfsburg 29 10 8 11 51 45 38
Union Berlin 29 9 7 13 26 40 34
Hoffenheim 29 7 9 13 36 52 30
St Pauli 29 8 5 16 25 35 29
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 28 6 4 18 32 53 22
-----------------------------------------
Bochum 29 5 5 19 29 61 20
Holstein Kiel 29 4 6 19 40 70 18
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for UEFA Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Championship results6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results16 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table16 minutes ago
-
De Bruyne targets Champions League place before Man City farewell16 minutes ago
-
Warnings issued, flights cancelled as strong winds whip north China26 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results26 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results26 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table26 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings26 minutes ago
-
Shipping countries reach historic deal to cut emissions, or pay fee2 hours ago