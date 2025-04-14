Football: German Bundesliga table

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 29 21 6 2 83 29 69

Bayer Leverkusen 29 18 9 2 63 34 63

Eintracht Frankfurt 28 14 6 8 55 42 48

RB Leipzig 29 13 9 7 47 37 48

-----------------------------------------

Mainz 29 13 7 9 46 34 46

SC Freiburg 29 13 6 10 40 45 45

-----------------------------------------

Borussia Moenchengladbach 29 13 5 11 46 43 44

Borussia Dortmund 29 12 6 11 54 45 42

Werder Bremen 29 12 6 11 47 54 42

Augsburg 29 11 9 9 33 40 42

Stuttgart 29 11 7 11 52 46 40

Wolfsburg 29 10 8 11 51 45 38

Union Berlin 29 9 7 13 26 40 34

Hoffenheim 29 7 9 13 36 52 30

St Pauli 29 8 5 16 25 35 29

-----------------------------------------

Heidenheim 28 6 4 18 32 53 22

-----------------------------------------

Bochum 29 5 5 19 29 61 20

Holstein Kiel 29 4 6 19 40 70 18

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for UEFA Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.