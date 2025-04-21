Football: German Bundesliga Table
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 30 22 6 2 87 29 72
Bayer Leverkusen 30 18 10 2 65 35 64
Eintracht Frankfurt 30 15 7 8 58 42 52
RB Leipzig 30 13 10 7 48 38 49
-----------------------------------------
Freiburg 30 14 6 10 43 47 48
Mainz 30 13 8 9 48 36 47
-----------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 30 13 6 11 57 47 45
Werder Bremen 30 13 6 11 48 54 45
Borussia Moenchengladbach 30 13 5 12 48 46 44
Augsburg 30 11 10 9 33 40 43
Stuttgart 30 11 8 11 56 50 41
Wolfsburg 30 10 9 11 53 47 39
Union Berlin 30 9 8 13 30 43 35
Hoffenheim 30 7 9 14 38 55 30
St Pauli 30 8 6 16 26 36 30
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 30 6 4 20 32 60 22
-----------------------------------------
Bochum 30 5 5 20 29 62 20
Holstein Kiel 30 4 7 19 41 71 19
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for UEFA Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.
