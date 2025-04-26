Football: German Bundesliga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 31 23 6 2 90 29 75
Bayer Leverkusen 31 19 10 2 66 35 67
Eintracht Frankfurt 30 15 7 8 58 42 52
Freiburg 31 15 6 10 44 47 51
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 30 13 10 7 48 38 49
Borussia Dortmund 31 14 6 11 60 49 48
-----------------------------------------
Mainz 31 13 8 10 48 39 47
Werder Bremen 30 13 6 11 48 54 45
Borussia Moenchengladbach 31 13 5 13 51 50 44
Augsburg 31 11 10 10 33 42 43
Stuttgart 31 11 8 12 56 51 41
Wolfsburg 31 10 9 12 53 48 39
Union Berlin 30 9 8 13 30 44 35
St Pauli 30 8 6 16 26 36 30
Hoffenheim 31 7 9 15 40 58 30
-----------------------------------------
Heidenheim 31 7 4 20 33 60 25
-----------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 31 5 7 19 45 74 22
Bochum 30 5 5 20 29 62 20
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for UEFA Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.
