Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 31 23 6 2 90 29 75

Bayer Leverkusen 31 19 10 2 66 35 67

Eintracht Frankfurt 30 15 7 8 58 42 52

Freiburg 31 15 6 10 44 47 51

-----------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 30 13 10 7 48 38 49

Borussia Dortmund 31 14 6 11 60 49 48

-----------------------------------------

Mainz 31 13 8 10 48 39 47

Werder Bremen 30 13 6 11 48 54 45

Borussia Moenchengladbach 31 13 5 13 51 50 44

Augsburg 31 11 10 10 33 42 43

Stuttgart 31 11 8 12 56 51 41

Wolfsburg 31 10 9 12 53 48 39

Union Berlin 30 9 8 13 30 44 35

St Pauli 30 8 6 16 26 36 30

Hoffenheim 31 7 9 15 40 58 30

-----------------------------------------

Heidenheim 31 7 4 20 33 60 25

-----------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 31 5 7 19 45 74 22

Bochum 30 5 5 20 29 62 20

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for UEFA Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

*Bochum were awarded three points and a nominal 2-0 victory by a German FA (DFB) court after goalkeeper was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during their matchday 14 game at Union Berlin. The game originally finished with a 1-1 draw.

afp

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

1 hour ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

2 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

6 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

6 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

6 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

9 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

13 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

22 hours ago

More Stories From World