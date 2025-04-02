Football: German Cup Result
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) German Cup result on Tuesday:
Semi-finals
Arminia Bielefeld 2 (Woerl 20, Grosser 45+3) Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Tah 17)
Playing Wednesday
Stuttgart v RB Leipzig
afp
Recent Stories
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..
Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
More Stories From World
-
'Outstanding' Hay shines as New Zealand seal Pakistan ODI series39 seconds ago
-
South Korea mobilising 'all resources' for violence-free Yoon verdict45 seconds ago
-
Greece to spend big on 'historic' military shake up51 seconds ago
-
Trump set to unleash 'Liberation Day' tariffs58 seconds ago
-
'Image whisperers' bring vision to the blind at Red Cross museum1 minute ago
-
Football: Italian Cup result1 minute ago
-
Football: German Cup result1 minute ago
-
China says extends anti-dumping probe into EU brandy to July 520 minutes ago
-
China practises hitting key ports, energy sites in Taiwan drills21 minutes ago
-
Meme politics: White House embraces aggressive alt-right online culture21 minutes ago
-
GM leads first quarter US auto sales as tariffs loom21 minutes ago
-
Hay shines as New Zealand beat Pakistan for ODI series win21 minutes ago