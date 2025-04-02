Open Menu

Football: German Cup Result

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Football: German Cup result

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) German Cup result on Tuesday:

Semi-finals

Arminia Bielefeld 2 (Woerl 20, Grosser 45+3) Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Tah 17)

Playing Wednesday

Stuttgart v RB Leipzig

afp

