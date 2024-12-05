Open Menu

Football: German Cup Results

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) German Cup results on Wednesday:

Last 16

Cologne 2 (Niederlechner 30-og, Ljubicic 120+1-pen) Hertha Berlin 1 (Maza 12-pen)

Wolfsburg 3 (Vavro 63, Wind 67, Gerhardt 85) Hoffenheim 0

Playing later

Karlsruhe v Augsburg, RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt (both 1945)

Played Tuesday

Jahn Regensburg 0 Stuttgart 3 (Millot 10, Chase 19, Woltemade 61)

Arminia Bielefeld 3 (Lannert 28, Kania 36-pen, Oppie 81) Freiburg 1 (Gregoritsch 63)

Bayern Munich 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Tella 69)

Werder Bremen 1 (Jung 90+4) Darmstadt 0

