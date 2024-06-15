Open Menu

Football Great Zidane Kicks Off Le Mans 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Football great Zidane kicks off Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) French football great Zinedine Zidane acted as starter to get the mythic Le Mans 24 Hour race on its way at 1400GMT on Saturday.

Ahead of the 62 cars split into three categories on the grid lies the ultimate test of motorsport endurance - for the 186 drivers, their cars, mechanics and last but not least the crowd estimated at 250,000.

One major unknown for the 92nd edition was - despite being mid-June - the weather.

Zidane was wearing winter gear as he waved the ceremonial starter's flag - a French Tricolor with '24' embossed in gold on it - handed to him by French soldiers who had abseiled down with it from a hovering helicopter.

The temperature was a chilly 15 degrees celsius with plenty of rain forecast until Sunday at 1400GMT when the winner will take the cherished chequered flag after around 350 laps of the iconic 13.6kilometre Sarthe circuit in the west of France near the medieval town of Le Mans.

There was nothing ancient about the gleaming machinery setting off led by the elite category Porsche Hypercar, in pole after qualifying on Thursday.

Ferrari are the defending title holders after claiming the centenary edition 12 months ago.

The Hypercar class is the most open in almost three decades with no fewer than nine different constructors presenting 23 cars.

In the early stages, Ferrari's number 50 car led from the team's 51 car, which won last year.

A Porsche was in third.

Ferrari's Formula One team principal Fred Vasseur predicted a close race.

"The fight is very, very tight, lot of good drivers.

"Twenty-four hours with this weather, very, very tight, we are just focused on ourselves."

Porsche are six-handed - with their three factory cars in the Penske team of American motorsport titan Roger Penske.

Penske, 87, was on hand hoping for a first ever Le Mans victory.

"We have very high hopes this year. It's an honour to be here, it's a totally legendary race in the world," he said before the start.

Among a clutch of former Formula One drivers on the grid were 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button (Porsche Jota), Mick Schumacher (Alpine), the son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, and Romain Grosjean (Lamborghini), whose F1 career ended when he made a miraculous escape after his Haas erupted in flames in a first lap crash in the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

But the main attraction pre-race was a legend from two-wheels, Valentino Rossi, driving a BMW in the third-tier LMGT3 class.

cpb-hdy/nr/pb

FERRARI N.V.

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

Related Topics

Football Weather World France Car Split Le Mans Alpine Bahrain Sunday 2020 Gold From Ferrari BMW Lamborghini Race Porsche

Recent Stories

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered agains ..

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

3 hours ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

3 hours ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

4 hours ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

4 hours ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

5 hours ago
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

8 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

20 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

21 hours ago

More Stories From World