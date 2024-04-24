Football: Italian Cup Result
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Italian Cup result on Tuesday:
Semi-final, second leg
Lazio 2 (Castellanos 12, 48) Juventus 1 (Milik 83)
Juventus win 3-2 on aggregate
Playing Wednesday
Atalanta v Fiorentina (1900 GMT)
Fiorentina lead 1-0 after first leg
-- Final to be played May 15
Recent Stories
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
More Stories From World
-
Biden pledges swift weapons delivery to Ukraine26 seconds ago
-
China announces new partners for International Lunar Research Station40 minutes ago
-
Astronauts of China's Shenzhou-18 mission meet press40 minutes ago
-
Partial power outage at Fukushima plant, water release suspended40 minutes ago
-
China renews blue alert for rainstorms50 minutes ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Wednesday50 minutes ago
-
Means of production prices mostly rise in China50 minutes ago
-
China's Chang'e-7 lunar mission to carry instruments developed through int'l cooperation51 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains1 hour ago
-
Wildfires burn large land in Mongolia1 hour ago
-
S. Korea's births keep falling in February1 hour ago
-
China to send Spain new panda couple on April 291 hour ago