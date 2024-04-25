Open Menu

Football: Italian Cup Result

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Football: Italian Cup result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Italian Cup result on Wednesday:

Semi-final, second leg

Atalanta 4 (Koopmeiners 8, Scamacca 75, Lookman 90+5, Pasalic 90+8) Fiorentina 1 (Martinez Quarta 68)

Atalanta win 4-2 on aggregate

Played Tuesday

Lazio 2 (Castellanos 12, 48) Juventus 1 (Milik 83)

Juventus win 3-2 on aggregate

-- Final to be played May 15

