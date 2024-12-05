Open Menu

Football: Italian Cup Result

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Italian Cup result on Wednesday:

Last 16

Fiorentina 2 (Kean 59, Sottil 70) Empoli 2 (Ekong 4, Esposito 75)

-- Empoli win 4-3 on penalties

Playing Thursday (2000 GMT unless stated)

Lazio v Napoli

Tuesday, December 17

Juventus v Cagliari

Wednesday, December 18

Atalanta v Cesena (1730), Roma v Sampdoria

Thursday, December 19

Inter Milan v Udinese

Played Tuesday

Bologna 4 (Pobega 32, Orsolini 35, Dominguez 63, Castro 76) Monza 0

AC Milan 6 (Chukwueze 12, 21, Reijnders 17, Leao 23, Calabria 56, Abraham 61) Sassuolo 1 (Mulattieri 59)

