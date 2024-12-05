Football: Italian Cup Result
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Italian Cup result on Wednesday:
Last 16
Fiorentina 2 (Kean 59, Sottil 70) Empoli 2 (Ekong 4, Esposito 75)
-- Empoli win 4-3 on penalties
Playing Thursday (2000 GMT unless stated)
Lazio v Napoli
Tuesday, December 17
Juventus v Cagliari
Wednesday, December 18
Atalanta v Cesena (1730), Roma v Sampdoria
Thursday, December 19
Inter Milan v Udinese
Played Tuesday
Bologna 4 (Pobega 32, Orsolini 35, Dominguez 63, Castro 76) Monza 0
AC Milan 6 (Chukwueze 12, 21, Reijnders 17, Leao 23, Calabria 56, Abraham 61) Sassuolo 1 (Mulattieri 59)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Cup results - collated7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table7 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin hits $100,000 for first time37 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated47 minutes ago
-
US stocks surge to records on tech gains, Fed rate cut hopes47 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 hour ago
-
French govt falls in historic no-confidence vote1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 hour ago
-
North Korea, Russia defence treaty comes into force1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago