Football: Italian Cup Results
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Italian Cup results on Saturday:
1st round
Cremonese 1 Bari 1 (Cremonese win 5-4 on penalties)
Empoli 4 Catanzaro 1
Napoli 0 Modena 0 (Napoli win 4-3 on penalties)
Verona 1 Cesena 2
Playing Sunday
Brescia v Venezia (1600), Parma v Palermo (1630), Sampdoria v Como (1845), Torino v Cosenza (1915)
Played Friday
Genoa 1 Reggiana 0
Monza 0 Sudtirol 0 (Monza win 9-8 on penalties)
Sassuolo 2 Cittadella 1
Udinese 4 Avellino 0
