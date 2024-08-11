Open Menu

Football: Italian Cup Results

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Italian Cup results on Saturday:

1st round

Cremonese 1 Bari 1 (Cremonese win 5-4 on penalties)

Empoli 4 Catanzaro 1

Napoli 0 Modena 0 (Napoli win 4-3 on penalties)

Verona 1 Cesena 2

Playing Sunday

Brescia v Venezia (1600), Parma v Palermo (1630), Sampdoria v Como (1845), Torino v Cosenza (1915)

Played Friday

Genoa 1 Reggiana 0

Monza 0 Sudtirol 0 (Monza win 9-8 on penalties)

Sassuolo 2 Cittadella 1

Udinese 4 Avellino 0

