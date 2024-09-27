Football: Italian Cup results

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Italian Cup results on Thursday:

Second round

Monza 3 (Kyriakopoulos 5, Pessina 11, Caprari 40-pen) Brescia 1 (Nuamah 68)

Playing later

Napoli v Palermo (1900 GMT)

Played Wednesday

Genoa 1 (Pinamonti 9) Sampdoria 1 (Borini 83) - Genoa win 6-5 on penalties

Pisa 0 Cesena 1 (Celia 54)

Udinese 3 (Bijol 20, Lucca 44-pen, Ekkelenkamp 47) Salernitana 1 (Simy 25)

Tuesday

Cagliari 1 (Lapadula 60) Cremona 0

Lecce 0 Sassuolo 2 (Muharemovic 13, D'Andrea 79)

Torino 1 (Adams 74) Empoli 2 (Ekong 30, Haas 90)

