Football: Italian Cup Results
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Italian Cup results on Thursday:
Second round
Monza 3 (Kyriakopoulos 5, Pessina 11, Caprari 40-pen) Brescia 1 (Nuamah 68)
Playing later
Napoli v Palermo (1900 GMT)
Played Wednesday
Genoa 1 (Pinamonti 9) Sampdoria 1 (Borini 83) - Genoa win 6-5 on penalties
Pisa 0 Cesena 1 (Celia 54)
Udinese 3 (Bijol 20, Lucca 44-pen, Ekkelenkamp 47) Salernitana 1 (Simy 25)
Tuesday
Cagliari 1 (Lapadula 60) Cremona 0
Lecce 0 Sassuolo 2 (Muharemovic 13, D'Andrea 79)
Torino 1 (Adams 74) Empoli 2 (Ekong 30, Haas 90)
