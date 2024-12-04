Open Menu

Football: Italian Cup Results

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Football: Italian Cup results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Italian Cup results on Tuesday:

Last 16

Bologna 4 (Pobega 32, Orsolini 35, Dominguez 63, Castro 76) Monza 0

Playing later (2000 GMT unless stated)

AC Milan v Sassuolo

Wednesday

Fiorentina v Empoli

Thursday

Lazio v Napoli

Tuesday, December 17

Juventus v Cagliari

Wednesday, December 18

Atalanta v Cesena (1730), Roma v Sampdoria

Thursday, December 19

Inter Milan v Udinese

