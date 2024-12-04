Football: Italian Cup Results
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Italian Cup results on Tuesday:
Last 16
Bologna 4 (Pobega 32, Orsolini 35, Dominguez 63, Castro 76) Monza 0
Playing later (2000 GMT unless stated)
AC Milan v Sassuolo
Wednesday
Fiorentina v Empoli
Thursday
Lazio v Napoli
Tuesday, December 17
Juventus v Cagliari
Wednesday, December 18
Atalanta v Cesena (1730), Roma v Sampdoria
Thursday, December 19
Inter Milan v Udinese
