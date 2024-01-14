Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:

Lazio 1 (Felipe Anderson 58) Lecce 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Cagliari v Bologna (1400), Fiorentina v Udinese (1700), AC Milan v Roma (1945)

Monday

Atalanta v Frosinone (1945)

Tuesday

Juventus v Sassuolo (1945)

Played Saturday

Genoa 0 Torino 0

Monza 1 (Pessina 69-pen) Inter Milan 5 (Calhanoglu 12-pen, 60, Martinez 14, 84-pen, Thuram 88)

Napoli 2 (Politano 45+3-pen, Rrahmani 90+6) Salernitana 1 (Candreva 29)

Verona 2 (Djuric 3, Ngonge 56) Empoli 1 (Zurkowski 64)

