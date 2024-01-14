Football: Italian Serie A Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Lazio 1 (Felipe Anderson 58) Lecce 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Cagliari v Bologna (1400), Fiorentina v Udinese (1700), AC Milan v Roma (1945)
Monday
Atalanta v Frosinone (1945)
Tuesday
Juventus v Sassuolo (1945)
Played Saturday
Genoa 0 Torino 0
Monza 1 (Pessina 69-pen) Inter Milan 5 (Calhanoglu 12-pen, 60, Martinez 14, 84-pen, Thuram 88)
Napoli 2 (Politano 45+3-pen, Rrahmani 90+6) Salernitana 1 (Candreva 29)
Verona 2 (Djuric 3, Ngonge 56) Empoli 1 (Zurkowski 64)
