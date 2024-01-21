Football: Italian Serie A Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:
Roma 2 (Lukaku 19, Pellegrini 25) Verona 1 (Folorunsho 76)
Playing later (GMT)
Udinese v AC Milan (1945)
Playing Sunday
Frosinone v Cagliari (1130), Empoli v Monza (1400), Salernitana v Genoa (1700), Lecce v Juventus (1945)
