Football: Italian Serie A Result
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Genoa 2 (Retegui 70, Ekuban 76) Lecce 1 (Krstovic 31)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Monza v Sassuolo, Verona v Frosinone (1400), Lazio v Napoli (1700), Fiorentina v Inter Milan (1945)
Playing Monday
Salernitana v Roma (1945)
Played Saturday
Atalanta 2 (Miranchuk 33, Scamacca 45+1) Udinese 0
Juventus 1 (Vlahovic 50) Empoli 1 (Baldanzi 70)
AC Milan 2 (Loftus-Cheek 45, 83) Bologna 2 (Zirkzee 29, Orsolini 90+2-pen)
Friday
Cagliari 1 (Viola 77) Torino 2 (Zapata 23, Ricci 45+3)
