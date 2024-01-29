Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:

Genoa 2 (Retegui 70, Ekuban 76) Lecce 1 (Krstovic 31)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Monza v Sassuolo, Verona v Frosinone (1400), Lazio v Napoli (1700), Fiorentina v Inter Milan (1945)

Playing Monday

Salernitana v Roma (1945)

Played Saturday

Atalanta 2 (Miranchuk 33, Scamacca 45+1) Udinese 0

Juventus 1 (Vlahovic 50) Empoli 1 (Baldanzi 70)

AC Milan 2 (Loftus-Cheek 45, 83) Bologna 2 (Zirkzee 29, Orsolini 90+2-pen)

Friday

Cagliari 1 (Viola 77) Torino 2 (Zapata 23, Ricci 45+3)

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Sunday All Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

16 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

1 day ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

1 day ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

1 day ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

1 day ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

1 day ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

1 day ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

1 day ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

1 day ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

1 day ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

1 day ago

More Stories From World