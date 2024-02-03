Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

February 03, 2024

Football: Italian Serie A result

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Friday:

Lecce 3 (Oudin 17, Piccoli 90, Dorgu 90+2) Fiorentina 2 (Mandragora 50, Beltran 67)

Playing Saturday (times GMT)

Empoli v Genoa, Udinese v Monza (1400), Frosinone v AC Milan (1700), Bologna v Sassuolo (1945)

Sunday

Torino v Salernitana (1130), Napoli v Verona (1400), Atalanta v Lazio (1700), Inter v Juventus (1945)

Monday

Roma v Cagliari (1945)

More Stories From World