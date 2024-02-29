Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Wednesday:

Sassuolo 1 (Racic 17) Napoli 6 (Rrahmani 29. Osimhen 31, 41, 47, Kvaratskhelia 51, 75)

Playing later

Inter Milan v Atalanta (1945 GMT)

-- Matches are from matchday 21 not played due to Inter Milan and Napoli's Italian Super Cup commitments

Related Topics

From Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

42 minutes ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

52 minutes ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

50 minutes ago
 London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

57 minutes ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

57 minutes ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

57 minutes ago
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

57 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a ..

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

57 minutes ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

1 hour ago
 PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand i ..

PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation

1 hour ago
 Secretary Health for provision of medical faciliti ..

Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar

1 hour ago
 PSL 9:  Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Kara ..

PSL 9:  Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings

1 hour ago

More Stories From World