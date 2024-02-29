Football: Italian Serie A Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Wednesday:
Sassuolo 1 (Racic 17) Napoli 6 (Rrahmani 29. Osimhen 31, 41, 47, Kvaratskhelia 51, 75)
Playing later
Inter Milan v Atalanta (1945 GMT)
-- Matches are from matchday 21 not played due to Inter Milan and Napoli's Italian Super Cup commitments
Recent Stories
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar
PSL 9: Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings
More Stories From World
-
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan57 minutes ago
-
China's special envoy to conduct second round of shuttle diplomacy on Ukraine crises2 hours ago
-
Tensions in breakaway Transnistria dangerous for region: Tusk4 hours ago
-
Indigenous Colombians fret as sacred mountain glaciers melt5 hours ago
-
Khamenei rallies Iranians to vote Friday in show to 'enemies'5 hours ago
-
Makkah Region Deputy Governor receives US Consul General in Jeddah4 hours ago
-
Church bells, strikes mark year since Greece's worst train crash4 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia's ACP collaborates with ITA Airways to enhance Saudi-Europe Air Links4 hours ago
-
First Regional conference for Irrigation and Agricultural Drainage concludes in Riyadh4 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits National Art Expressions exhibition4 hours ago
-
Ministry of Education launches Entrepreneurship Challenge4 hours ago
-
Taiwan students can apply for mainland universities from March 17 hours ago