Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Football: Italian Serie A result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Friday:

Lazio 0 AC Milan 1 (Okafor 88)

Playing Saturday (all times GMT)

Udinese v Salernitana (1400), Roma v Monza (1700), Torino v Fiorentina (1945)

Sunday

Verona v Sassuolo (1130), Empoli v Cagliari, Frosinone v Lecce (both 1400), Atalanta v Bologna (1700), Napoli v Juventus (1945)

Monday

Inter Milan v Genoa (1945)

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa All Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

9 hours ago
 Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

9 hours ago
 Stocks rally rolls on into March

Stocks rally rolls on into March

9 hours ago
 Police conduct crackdown against display of weapon ..

Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles

9 hours ago
 Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire ..

Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas

9 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

9 hours ago
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Sz ..

19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin

9 hours ago
 Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

9 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in firing incident

One killed, two injured in firing incident

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurra ..

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK cap ..

Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital

10 hours ago
 WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency

WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency

10 hours ago

More Stories From World