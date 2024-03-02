Football: Italian Serie A Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Friday:
Lazio 0 AC Milan 1 (Okafor 88)
Playing Saturday (all times GMT)
Udinese v Salernitana (1400), Roma v Monza (1700), Torino v Fiorentina (1945)
Sunday
Verona v Sassuolo (1130), Empoli v Cagliari, Frosinone v Lecce (both 1400), Atalanta v Bologna (1700), Napoli v Juventus (1945)
Monday
Inter Milan v Genoa (1945)
Recent Stories
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
One killed, two injured in firing incident
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..
Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital
WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result6 minutes ago
-
Evenepoel, Roglic get Tour de France taste at Paris-Nice6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
Cuban dissident Roque named US 'Woman of Courage'6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table6 minutes ago
-
Navalny buried in Moscow amid thousands of defiant mourners7 minutes ago
-
'Last resort': Donors hope to offer Gaza lifeline with air drops7 minutes ago
-
Iranians vote in elections as conservatives expected to dominate16 minutes ago
-
Dozens arrested at farmers' protest on Champs-Elysees in Paris16 minutes ago