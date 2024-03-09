Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Friday:

Napoli 1 (Kvaratskhelia 61) Torino 1 (Sanabria 64)

Playing Saturday (all times GMT)

Cagliari v Salernitana, Sassuolo v Frosinone (both 1400), Bologna v Inter Milan (1700).

Genoa v Monza (1945)

Sunday

Lecce v Verona (1130), AC Milan v Empoli (1400), Juventus v Atalanta (1700), Fiorentina v Roma (1945)

Monday

Lazio v Udinese (1945)

