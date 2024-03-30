Football: Italian Serie A Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:
Napoli 0 Atalanta 3 (Miranchuk 26, Scamacca 45, Koopmeiners 88)
Playing later (times GMT)
Genoa v Frosinone, Torino v Monza (both 1400), Lazio v Juventus (1700), Fiorentina v AC Milan (1945)
Monday
Bologna v Salernitana (1030), Cagliari v Verona, Sassuolo v Udinese (1300), Lecce v Roma (1600), Inter Milan v Empoli (1845)
